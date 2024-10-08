10.4, day 6, practice coverage

ill drop it here in pieces, via post
was a lot taught. was also jules' first real action. acquitted himself better than i presumed. has to get in shape obviously...and has told folks that.
ball screen def drill
cooley - i want to impact the screen...low hand to the ball
= now we're gonna ice...we have to have multiple ball screen coverages
was a lot taught. was also jules' first real action. acquitted himself better than i presumed. has to get in shape obviously...and has told folks that.
ball screen def drill
cooley - i want to impact the screen...low hand to the ball
= now we're gonna ice...we have to have multiple ball screen coverages