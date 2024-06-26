brandon woodard '27 f

article soon up front. have 1 maybe 2 more after that.



young cat. has crazy potential and doesn't realize it.



saw him scrimmage (durant '15s) the districts 16. dude tomahawked on those cats like that video game where players fly thru the aire and dunk. hahahah



can hit shots, spot ups, but needs to build inside out.



coachable so far. my guy did so in middle school. i've seen him since then.