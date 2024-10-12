ADVERTISEMENT

day 10, 10.11.24 fall practice

R

ron19

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 6, 2001
39,329
5,257
113
2nd day in a row, no cooley

was a good set review/install session. both sides of the floor.

henton worked the offense
gattle offense
johnson both
blaneyh both

no injuries

wizards, cleeland, charlotte had scouts in the house.

keep in mind what they went over today, was impacted by what they saw at the scrimmage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

Fall practice 9.27 day 1 notes

Replies
31
Views
1K
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

practice notes: 10.10, practice 9 incl scrimmage

Replies
21
Views
361
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

fall workouts: 9.23

Replies
27
Views
1K
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

practice notes: 2.22.24

Replies
3
Views
300
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

practice report: 3.8.24

Replies
6
Views
521
Hoya Premium Court
lpucci
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back