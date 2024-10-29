Day 21, 10.28.24, fall practice notes

general stuff:
fast paced, detailed practice
stressed: rebounding, pace, easy buckets, defensive placement
plaeyrs
jules - first i've seen him up and down. at rim type guy, trying to get in better shape. right now, he's a very skilled big. need to get in better shape to be more physical, particularly putting his shoulder into defenders to stun sorber, who was eating his shot at times. i think jules will help in january. which is a good thing.
mulready - nursing ding
seal - got into the physical drills. is working hard
epps - shot well
sorber - contineus wo impress. protects the rim and lets uyou know
jordan - was relatively quiet.
mack - is ascending in stature and importance
p;eavy - the adult
filder - like his effort and want
