Day 21, 10.28.24, fall practice notes

ron19

Aug 6, 2001
general stuff:

fast paced, detailed practice

stressed: rebounding, pace, easy buckets, defensive placement

plaeyrs

jules - first i've seen him up and down. at rim type guy, trying to get in better shape. right now, he's a very skilled big. need to get in better shape to be more physical, particularly putting his shoulder into defenders to stun sorber, who was eating his shot at times. i think jules will help in january. which is a good thing.

mulready - nursing ding

seal - got into the physical drills. is working hard

epps - shot well

sorber - contineus wo impress. protects the rim and lets uyou know

jordan - was relatively quiet.

mack - is ascending in stature and importance

p;eavy - the adult

filder - like his effort and want
 
