Day 21, 10.28.24, fall practice notes

general stuff:



fast paced, detailed practice



stressed: rebounding, pace, easy buckets, defensive placement



plaeyrs



jules - first i've seen him up and down. at rim type guy, trying to get in better shape. right now, he's a very skilled big. need to get in better shape to be more physical, particularly putting his shoulder into defenders to stun sorber, who was eating his shot at times. i think jules will help in january. which is a good thing.



mulready - nursing ding



seal - got into the physical drills. is working hard



epps - shot well



sorber - contineus wo impress. protects the rim and lets uyou know



jordan - was relatively quiet.



mack - is ascending in stature and importance



p;eavy - the adult



filder - like his effort and want