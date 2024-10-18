fall practice #15 10.17

it was a technical, teaching session. no real up and down, only 5 v 0 full court...periodically.
worked a new zone, added to additional offensive sets, reviewed existing ones, drilled both sides of the ball, worked on press, slobs.
quick player rundown
sorber - solid
drew fielder - got a lot of reps
julius - rehabbed
seal - rehabbed
burks - unfocused
mack - shot, led
epps - shot, led
mckenna - made a few shots
caleb - solid
shem - practiced hard. played 1 on 1 vs epps. got destroyed. still competed
moses - didn't practice
cwill - didn't stand out
mulready - hit shots, led, looks like he's back
full complement of coaches
ad was there
another admin also
nba scout
