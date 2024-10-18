fall practice #15 10.17

it was a technical, teaching session. no real up and down, only 5 v 0 full court...periodically.



worked a new zone, added to additional offensive sets, reviewed existing ones, drilled both sides of the ball, worked on press, slobs.



quick player rundown



sorber - solid

drew fielder - got a lot of reps

julius - rehabbed

seal - rehabbed

burks - unfocused

mack - shot, led

epps - shot, led

mckenna - made a few shots

caleb - solid

shem - practiced hard. played 1 on 1 vs epps. got destroyed. still competed

moses - didn't practice

cwill - didn't stand out

mulready - hit shots, led, looks like he's back



full complement of coaches



ad was there



another admin also



nba scout