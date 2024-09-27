Fall practice 9.27 day 1 notes

So I'll be adding to this



to be clear, this was the FIRST official practice of this 2024-25 season.



Cosches are ratcheting up the pressure and intensity



They coached them hsrd and e erratically



Injuries are starting to toll



Epps was held out



Julius/seal both didn't play as expected



Mukteady didn't f8nushbthr session...a bad wheel



As a grouping, think the 2 bigs played best overall