fall practice report: day 3 10.1.24

was a physical session. the guys are being tasked with being so. staff knows team will have to score and rebound widely, while easy buckets are a premium. as such coaches are leaning into fast break, rebounding, helping defensively.



after some shooting around

cooley - we're going to start seperating ourselves...so when it's time to make a decison, it's a hard one for us (coache)

players are being stressed, evaluated and notations made. jobs are on the line. they are still teaching, but guys are expected to get it.
 
