fall workout series: 9.12

player look:

mckenna - was more active. hit a few shots. good practice
fielder - more energy. hit a 3
epps - very communicative, early
mack - offensively hit shots
caleb w. - is just working
jordan bruks - is clearly being targeted for coaching and building
seal - not present
julius h - didn't participate but dressed
thomas srober - didn't score much, but worked hard
mulready - had a good practice. energy is up
curt w - not an offensive session for him.
peavy - clearly is the grown up. is leading, kind of sublty. is not shooting
 
