fall workout series: 9.12

mckenna - was more active. hit a few shots. good practice

fielder - more energy. hit a 3

epps - very communicative, early

mack - offensively hit shots

caleb w. - is just working

jordan bruks - is clearly being targeted for coaching and building

seal - not present

julius h - didn't participate but dressed

thomas srober - didn't score much, but worked hard

mulready - had a good practice. energy is up

curt w - not an offensive session for him.

peavy - clearly is the grown up. is leading, kind of sublty. is not shooting