fall workouts: 9.23

generally
they are gradually implementing more blobs/slobs.
starting to put in a zone press
still working 5out variations
man defense still drilled. on nail and help principles
pace is picking up, as is the pressure applied...like having to sink fts before water or run.
players
nobody beasted per set, but several dudes did fairly well
epps - no there
julius h - watched
seal - watched
sorber - was solid
fielder - playing with more energy and effort
mulready - is pushing for the first guard off bench/steady eddie and possibly the perimeter defensive stopper role.
c will - not a good practice. has to seize the perimeter defense guy off the bench role.
caleb - is sneakily making plays in practice. still not looking like a big minute guy (if everything goes well) this season
burks - not a good practice. needs to focus
mason moses (walk on) - the most productive of the pay to play crew, all summer and this fall. competed well. extended minutes due to no epps
mack - pull up game was on. talking when on the floor (not just sidelines) is necessary
peavy - the adult. didnt shoot much.
fort - is working hard on perimeter skills during redshirt year
