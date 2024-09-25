fall workouts: 9.23

generally



they are gradually implementing more blobs/slobs.



starting to put in a zone press



still working 5out variations



man defense still drilled. on nail and help principles



pace is picking up, as is the pressure applied...like having to sink fts before water or run.





players



nobody beasted per set, but several dudes did fairly well



epps - no there

julius h - watched

seal - watched

sorber - was solid

fielder - playing with more energy and effort

mulready - is pushing for the first guard off bench/steady eddie and possibly the perimeter defensive stopper role.

c will - not a good practice. has to seize the perimeter defense guy off the bench role.

caleb - is sneakily making plays in practice. still not looking like a big minute guy (if everything goes well) this season

burks - not a good practice. needs to focus

mason moses (walk on) - the most productive of the pay to play crew, all summer and this fall. competed well. extended minutes due to no epps

mack - pull up game was on. talking when on the floor (not just sidelines) is necessary

peavy - the adult. didnt shoot much.

fort - is working hard on perimeter skills during redshirt year