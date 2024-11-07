ADVERTISEMENT

My post game thoughts

L

Sorber is as advertised. Very impressed. Starters overall looked good offensively except they took some ill advised shots and 3 pt shooting was poor.
Bench - Yikes, We do not look very deep at all.
Defense - did not look good or much improved. Guys in poor weakside and help position and sometimes sliding when they did not have to. Needs a lot of improvement.
McDonough - need more games there. Atmosphere looked so much better than downtown for OOC game.
Overall a mixed bag.
 
