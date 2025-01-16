ADVERTISEMENT

practice notes: 1.15.24

so it was a short session...basically exposed the cats to what depaul does. walk thrus. ft shooting and 2 man shooting. then film. then done.

good as their bodies are banged up.

blaney wasn't there. per sm and connecting dotes, he was likely in jersey recruiting.

in fact, i met the coaches with their luggage going up to the offices...they, kids and admin literally arrived minutes before i did. they had just taken the train from nyc, it was late. stayed over to get the kids some rest.
 
