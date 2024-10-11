practice notes: 10.10, practice 9 incl scrimmage

okay, will be a stream of conscousness/have the time kind of report. hahahah



so make sure to return for more.



was a scrimmage, preceeded by drill sand walk throughs. the teams split, with blue (a) winning by about 20 first half, grey taking it by like 4 points



visitors



mckinley tech middle school staff (dc)

pro scouts from : suns, spurs, miami, wiz phoenix, sac town



blue squad:

peavy, mack, sorber, mack, cwill, epps, fort, burks, von raaphorst guy the walked on epps dressed, didn't play.



grey squad

drew mc, drew field, caleb, montgomery, shem, the walk on, mulready, julius. no cooley



moses and seal didn't suit up.



coaches in the house: henton (more or less ran it), battle, johnson, blaney