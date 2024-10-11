ADVERTISEMENT

practice notes: 10.10, practice 9 incl scrimmage

R

ron19

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 6, 2001
39,329
5,257
113
okay, will be a stream of conscousness/have the time kind of report. hahahah

so make sure to return for more.

was a scrimmage, preceeded by drill sand walk throughs. the teams split, with blue (a) winning by about 20 first half, grey taking it by like 4 points

visitors

mckinley tech middle school staff (dc)
pro scouts from : suns, spurs, miami, wiz phoenix, sac town

blue squad:
peavy, mack, sorber, mack, cwill, epps, fort, burks, von raaphorst guy the walked on epps dressed, didn't play.

grey squad
drew mc, drew field, caleb, montgomery, shem, the walk on, mulready, julius. no cooley

moses and seal didn't suit up.

coaches in the house: henton (more or less ran it), battle, johnson, blaney
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: MCIGuy
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

fall workouts: 9.23

Replies
27
Views
1K
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back