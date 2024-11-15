practice notes 11.14.24

wide ranging session including defensive, offensive schemes, plus some film and scout, along with drills



film consisted of fast break/early offense spacing/ordering



cwill - played at a high level, both sides of the ball

jb - shot really well. was on beam

srober - was energetic competiting with teammates

julius -working into form

seal - hoyas could use his stoutness. also was his 18th bday. for the record, thomas and julius and caleb are confirmed 18. im old. hahah

mack - almost caught an oop

epps - was kinda quiet

peavy - adult who hit some shots

mckenna - didn't play much. dont know why

caleb - quiet today