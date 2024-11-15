ADVERTISEMENT

practice notes 11.14.24

wide ranging session including defensive, offensive schemes, plus some film and scout, along with drills

film consisted of fast break/early offense spacing/ordering

cwill - played at a high level, both sides of the ball
jb - shot really well. was on beam
srober - was energetic competiting with teammates
julius -working into form
seal - hoyas could use his stoutness. also was his 18th bday. for the record, thomas and julius and caleb are confirmed 18. im old. hahah
mack - almost caught an oop
epps - was kinda quiet
peavy - adult who hit some shots
mckenna - didn't play much. dont know why
caleb - quiet today
 
