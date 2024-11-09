practice notes 11.8

ADVERTISEMENT

defense was the focus. staff is unhappy with that. shocked even.

players

cwill hit midrange
peavy - leading, slashing, shooting
jules - had a turnover cooley loved due to sprinting the floor, catching ball and fumbling it.
sorber - solid
burks - energy with backups
epps - struggled shooting some
mack - is embracing leadership
 
