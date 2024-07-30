ADVERTISEMENT

summer practrice notes: 7.29.24

things are winding down.

mack struggled shooting

jb was kind a half there

fielder was still dinged up

c williams is doing better...gonna snatch some minutes

mulready is in better shape and is flashing defense, grittiness, leadership, some shooting

overall more emphasis on skill shooting...footwork and shooting
 
