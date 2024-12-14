What They Do: Cuse

only saw the texas game.



they suck. hahah



but will not be pushovers.



some noes from teas game:



Off



Wave action

pin downs for donnie midrange

hpnr, lampkins on the role

...drop. make him finish or short roll/pull up

will push with staring

...stop ball



def

gap defense

...move it and jit the sides

...put lamlin in high ball screen action

...push. transition defense may be suspect



personnel

4 long forward. they pop, cross screen for get him loose

44 lampkins is skinner. not a shooter. make him do that. will pass. can die on screens

Donnie Freeman is attacking from deem idrange, off bounce

...wall up

Bell is as shooter