What They Do: Cuse

R

ron19

Aug 6, 2001
only saw the texas game.

they suck. hahah

but will not be pushovers.

some noes from teas game:

Off

Wave action
pin downs for donnie midrange
hpnr, lampkins on the role
...drop. make him finish or short roll/pull up
will push with staring
...stop ball

def
gap defense
...move it and jit the sides
...put lamlin in high ball screen action
...push. transition defense may be suspect

personnel
4 long forward. they pop, cross screen for get him loose
44 lampkins is skinner. not a shooter. make him do that. will pass. can die on screens
Donnie Freeman is attacking from deem idrange, off bounce
...wall up
Bell is as shooter
 
