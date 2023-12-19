butler game thread

i assumed they were sucky butler, then watched the texas tech game. these guys can score the ball. they are not a joke. have two more to watch
made me switch my initial hoyas pick, to unfortunately butler.
just has a lot of offense. one good thing is they don't quite know how to play together, opening up a chance for hoyas. \
