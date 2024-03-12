practice report: 3/11

generic report follows:
first off cooley had MAD energy. was large and in charge, teaching. hahaha
all the assistants were there.
happenings
--worked on an offensive set, 5-out...worked options out of it
---worked on deploying full court pressure
...reviewed an aggressive zone with a twist
...shooting drills - 3 ball, 2 man 3pt shooting (they do this everyday apparently)
...3 man layup drills, ball no touch
free throws
...spirited up and down, 5 on 5, coaches dialing plays. cook excelled defensively with activity and hustle
five guys full court, running stuff offensively
4 on 4
shooting stations
motion off work
physical conditioner.
heard
Those guys are nothing more than catch and shoot guys. Let's have a great practice
--cooley running through player scout before practice
He can't keep up with the speed of the ball...drive the big man
---cooley on attacking bigs in space
...ball side of the midline...can't cheat up
...take that away
...go get 'em...either here or here
...in traps, be urgent and physical
.....cooley teaching press foundations
You;re gonna pressure me...with your hands up
...cooley teaching zone principles
take his right hand away
...cooley dialing in zone
mentally, you aren't letting them run anything.
...cooley fine tuning defensive approach
it takes a different kind of effort in the second half of practice to win
...thomas getting guys to go harder, later in practice
stay under cutters. You're gonna be married and hear coach cooley sat that
...cooley pounding in on fundamentals
you're right ish. you're right
...cooley on a scoring error Ish caught
as long as we get what we're supposed to get, we are god
...cooley on positive energy on misses
oh yeah epps!. oh yeah!
Fielder after epps hits a three
...that's physicality
...thomas on being truly physical
who is the next open guy? the guys whose farthest from the guy
...cooley on who to attack
you have to pay attention. you were wrong. my two point guards, you and Jayden
cooley getting on rowan and epps
