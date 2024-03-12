practice report: 3/11

generic report follows:



first off cooley had MAD energy. was large and in charge, teaching. hahaha



all the assistants were there.







happenings



--worked on an offensive set, 5-out...worked options out of it



---worked on deploying full court pressure



...reviewed an aggressive zone with a twist



...shooting drills - 3 ball, 2 man 3pt shooting (they do this everyday apparently)



...3 man layup drills, ball no touch



free throws



...spirited up and down, 5 on 5, coaches dialing plays. cook excelled defensively with activity and hustle



five guys full court, running stuff offensively



4 on 4



shooting stations



motion off work



physical conditioner.







heard



Those guys are nothing more than catch and shoot guys. Let's have a great practice

--cooley running through player scout before practice



He can't keep up with the speed of the ball...drive the big man

---cooley on attacking bigs in space



...ball side of the midline...can't cheat up

...take that away

...go get 'em...either here or here

...in traps, be urgent and physical

.....cooley teaching press foundations



You;re gonna pressure me...with your hands up

...cooley teaching zone principles



take his right hand away

...cooley dialing in zone



mentally, you aren't letting them run anything.

...cooley fine tuning defensive approach



it takes a different kind of effort in the second half of practice to win

...thomas getting guys to go harder, later in practice



stay under cutters. You're gonna be married and hear coach cooley sat that

...cooley pounding in on fundamentals



you're right ish. you're right

...cooley on a scoring error Ish caught



as long as we get what we're supposed to get, we are god

...cooley on positive energy on misses



oh yeah epps!. oh yeah!

Fielder after epps hits a three



...that's physicality

...thomas on being truly physical



who is the next open guy? the guys whose farthest from the guy

...cooley on who to attack



you have to pay attention. you were wrong. my two point guards, you and Jayden

cooley getting on rowan and epps