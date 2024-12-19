Seton Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

California
I have not watched them much but have caught bits of 3-4 games. I know they lost early to Hofstra and Fordham. I did see part of their game Saturday v. Rutgers and they played them tough and Rutgers needed a strong second half to pull it out. They have a good backcourt with three good guards and no true point guard. Isaiah Coleman is a good big guard as is their other wing Jenkins, who you might recall from ODU. Their 3d guard is Addae-Wusu who played second fiddle to Richmond last year. Solid player. They also have the Dual kid from Provy last year, but he does not start or play a ton.

They do not have a lot of size and I think they are going to have to zone or double Sorber (assuming Thomas is healthy). Okorafor is not going to be able to defend him one v. one and I doubt that #9 kid can either.

If we are healthy enough, we definitely have the advantage on paper.
 
