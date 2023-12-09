sorber at gonzaga classic

in the interest of expediency, gonna drop notes here, then combine them for an article later.





friday vs jackson reed



they went down by as much as 23 in the first half, 20 at intermission. the reasons? bad start and sorber struggled with foul trouble. that last point is crucial, as he supplies gravity for them offensively and defensively. it's really centered on him.



second half it showed. scored 6p in the first, 8p 2nd half...but it was the blocks, deflections, passing, activity, leadership. even talked sh*t to the crowd and fans. hahaha they were down just seven with 153 in the 3rd. his reverse at 132 to play pushed sorber and ar to a 46-44 lead. They would only hold an advantage for a few minutes of game action.



finished 14p, 4r (thought it was wwwwaaayyy mmoorree), 7b (thought at least 9). also protected his guys.



while there was no high major big playing against him, so what. it could have been smaller dudes gumming him him and it didn't really happen.



uses long arms to close out faster than expected. closeouts and passing are sneaky super powers - threw no looks and half court outlets.



first half he didn't hit any midrangers. hit like 2 in 2nd. finished with both hand throughout



finished both hands of course. undfer rim but so what.



a good philly writer said something smart....sorber will be the eventual face of hoya bball. 4 year guy who will be a constant and very good player with time, but in relative short order. not necessarily a nba guy - so what and it's early - but a VERY good college player.



they ended up losing at the buzzer. play 5p today.