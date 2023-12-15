ADVERTISEMENT

domer game thread

R

ron19

Well-Known Member
Staff
Aug 6, 2001
38,387
4,972
113
is here.

might not be here for game, but i will watch and report.

from seeing just two domer games....they an be had. plays slow. but hoyas may not be able to take advantage of that given likely no epps. i say likely as cooley seemed to hedge he wouldnt be there is likely no to. even said they could fly him in later, but he wasn't a fully able epps, not 50%.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

nova here game thread

Replies
12
Views
417
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

provy, bet thread

Replies
51
Views
1K
Hoya Premium Court
tboy64
T
R

practice report: 3/11

Replies
5
Views
840
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
R

depaul here game thread

Replies
34
Views
556
Hoya Premium Court
btww14
B
R

sh in jersey game thread

Replies
55
Views
838
Hoya Premium Court
ron19
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today