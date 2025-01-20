what they do: nova '25 in philly

a few notes:



NOVA



butler



if they hold a team under 7- - win

over 70,...lose



Def

1 2 2 presss heloed seal



Provy



Off

Playing Dixon like a wing. Moving around

...peavy primary defender. On posts just wall hard.

Guys will pull up for 3

Pace is quicker

Screen and roll for dixon. Hes physical.

...hes barrowing in. Backline wall up

Still 5 out. Will end up posting dixon





Quicker pace definitely



Def

M2m gapped

...shift. they just start standing around





Kinda blacks PNR Not vigorishly

...pocket pass





...push pace if you can



Pers

Dixon is a 3 man. They move him around alot from. Pnr to iiso post

...wall off not vertically blessed. Meet physicality

Brickus is push man. Good coming ofg screen

... Invite to shoot then close . No lift

Lingunio will pt f. All around is better. Will pull up

...respect that. But wants to drive.