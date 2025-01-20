ADVERTISEMENT

what they do: nova '25 in philly

a few notes:

NOVA

butler

if they hold a team under 7- - win
over 70,...lose

Def
1 2 2 presss heloed seal

Provy

Off
Playing Dixon like a wing. Moving around
...peavy primary defender. On posts just wall hard.
Guys will pull up for 3
Pace is quicker
Screen and roll for dixon. Hes physical.
...hes barrowing in. Backline wall up
Still 5 out. Will end up posting dixon


Quicker pace definitely

Def
M2m gapped
...shift. they just start standing around


Kinda blacks PNR Not vigorishly
...pocket pass


...push pace if you can

Pers
Dixon is a 3 man. They move him around alot from. Pnr to iiso post
...wall off not vertically blessed. Meet physicality
Brickus is push man. Good coming ofg screen
... Invite to shoot then close . No lift
Lingunio will pt f. All around is better. Will pull up
...respect that. But wants to drive.
 
