butler on road '23, what they do

only saw parts of 3 games. the last one just past the 3rd 1st half tv timeout. was a blow out vs a d2 team.
BUTLER
Texas Tech
off
five out big #1 screener
hi pr posh drive/dish
...if can ice. drop to make posh shoot
four around one with 23 screen. basically iso backdown
...double on move
off ball cross screen for 3
will push for early off esp 3s
...get back. stop ball. find
1 thomas iso face up midpost
...trap on move
ball is moving !
...soft pressure can work
...zone but watch for deep corner skips
...double off Alexander
def
m2m gap with denial responsibilities
...move ball/man. cuts work
will switch certain screens
will ice
...push may have transition def issues
...might be soft over top for lobs
pers
10/11 new cats. most out of portal
alexander is still the finder
...drop on him then wall. make shooter/contested lu
Brooks #21 shootet amd straight line drive
#11 f will push rock in transiion posts. plays all over. 1-5 defender
...make him prove it
23 screen pisting guy
..double on move
davis will pull 3 all over. drives too. make him do it
#22 turnbull shooter
#14 moore mAkes shots
#13 freshman g
Cal
off
hi pnr thomas posh
...drop posh cant shoot
open side post for screen
...wall sometimes double on move. make em make pressured decisions
posh pushes
hi horns to and used as potential stagger
hi pnr with screen and guard
...pack it in. make em shoot from distance
def
gap man deny first pass
...move ball man
token man
drop vs pnr with bigs
...dummy interior than kick to 3 on blob. they get lost
...play inside out
pers
alexander driver passer
...go under screens. make him fight over them sometimes he dies
brooks is a load who scores
screen is a poster. will also clumsily iso from ft
sag valley st d2
off
get posh going early
pushing alot early
...find get back
zipper for davis for 3.
...zone perIodically
def
gap man deny 1st pass
...move people ball
pers
21 brooks has green light
...find him
11 will hit open 3. runs bsckup pg
davis streaky with deep range
screen open side iso post
...wall off. double on move
Bijack has range
turnbull cut to mid post
BUTLER
Texas Tech
off
five out big #1 screener
hi pr posh drive/dish
...if can ice. drop to make posh shoot
four around one with 23 screen. basically iso backdown
...double on move
off ball cross screen for 3
will push for early off esp 3s
...get back. stop ball. find
1 thomas iso face up midpost
...trap on move
ball is moving !
...soft pressure can work
...zone but watch for deep corner skips
...double off Alexander
def
m2m gap with denial responsibilities
...move ball/man. cuts work
will switch certain screens
will ice
...push may have transition def issues
...might be soft over top for lobs
pers
10/11 new cats. most out of portal
alexander is still the finder
...drop on him then wall. make shooter/contested lu
Brooks #21 shootet amd straight line drive
#11 f will push rock in transiion posts. plays all over. 1-5 defender
...make him prove it
23 screen pisting guy
..double on move
davis will pull 3 all over. drives too. make him do it
#22 turnbull shooter
#14 moore mAkes shots
#13 freshman g
Cal
off
hi pnr thomas posh
...drop posh cant shoot
open side post for screen
...wall sometimes double on move. make em make pressured decisions
posh pushes
hi horns to and used as potential stagger
hi pnr with screen and guard
...pack it in. make em shoot from distance
def
gap man deny first pass
...move ball man
token man
drop vs pnr with bigs
...dummy interior than kick to 3 on blob. they get lost
...play inside out
pers
alexander driver passer
...go under screens. make him fight over them sometimes he dies
brooks is a load who scores
screen is a poster. will also clumsily iso from ft
sag valley st d2
off
get posh going early
pushing alot early
...find get back
zipper for davis for 3.
...zone perIodically
def
gap man deny 1st pass
...move people ball
pers
21 brooks has green light
...find him
11 will hit open 3. runs bsckup pg
davis streaky with deep range
screen open side iso post
...wall off. double on move
Bijack has range
turnbull cut to mid post