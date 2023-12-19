butler on road '23, what they do

only saw parts of 3 games. the last one just past the 3rd 1st half tv timeout. was a blow out vs a d2 team.







BUTLER



Texas Tech



off



five out big #1 screener

hi pr posh drive/dish

...if can ice. drop to make posh shoot

four around one with 23 screen. basically iso backdown

...double on move

off ball cross screen for 3

will push for early off esp 3s

...get back. stop ball. find

1 thomas iso face up midpost

...trap on move

ball is moving !



...soft pressure can work

...zone but watch for deep corner skips

...double off Alexander



def

m2m gap with denial responsibilities

...move ball/man. cuts work

will switch certain screens

will ice



...push may have transition def issues

...might be soft over top for lobs



pers

10/11 new cats. most out of portal

alexander is still the finder

...drop on him then wall. make shooter/contested lu

Brooks #21 shootet amd straight line drive

#11 f will push rock in transiion posts. plays all over. 1-5 defender

...make him prove it

23 screen pisting guy

..double on move

davis will pull 3 all over. drives too. make him do it

#22 turnbull shooter

#14 moore mAkes shots

#13 freshman g



Cal



off

hi pnr thomas posh

...drop posh cant shoot

open side post for screen

...wall sometimes double on move. make em make pressured decisions

posh pushes

hi horns to and used as potential stagger

hi pnr with screen and guard



...pack it in. make em shoot from distance



def

gap man deny first pass

...move ball man

token man

drop vs pnr with bigs



...dummy interior than kick to 3 on blob. they get lost

...play inside out







pers

alexander driver passer

...go under screens. make him fight over them sometimes he dies

brooks is a load who scores

screen is a poster. will also clumsily iso from ft



sag valley st d2



off

get posh going early

pushing alot early

...find get back

zipper for davis for 3.



...zone perIodically



def

gap man deny 1st pass

...move people ball





pers

21 brooks has green light

...find him

11 will hit open 3. runs bsckup pg

davis streaky with deep range

screen open side iso post

...wall off. double on move

Bijack has range

turnbull cut to mid post