what they do: domers

only two games watched.

ND

Miami

off
deliberate pace
...stay attached they make you defend
4 around 1
...double post
wing pins/blocker mover?
...communicate
five out , #14 screener then ends up up diving
bigs will shoot outside of #14

...token pressure regularly if possible. also jump sometimes

def

m2m sink gap
...cross screen move. drive kick l


pers
burton guard makes it go
...show varied looks
#20 3pt shootet
...respect it
#13 downhill driver
...make pull up
#14 screener
screen roll to post for 1 out of two man side entry
shrewsberry can shoot. challenge and make a patter

Marq

off
diving 14 in pnr
looked disjointed
burton will break off. makes them go
...shift towards him
four around 1 with 14 screening and diving
deliberate pace
shooters in corners

...press. for steals and token regularly. jacks them up. mix them
...switch at times as only burton creates shot
...make all but burton deck it

def
Man gap sink
...two man game side works. post with cook especially with no 14

...ball screen it
...drive it, touch paint, kick, move ball and man


pers
shrewsberry shoots and resets
...dont lose him (they like him opposite) run off line
burton is primarly bh
...go at him
burton can create. only one
 
