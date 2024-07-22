summer practice notes: 7.22

okay, like an hour and a half. fast paced. mentally demanding.



they are ratcheting up stuff.



following are notes;



shooting buddies warm up



sorber back in practice. wasn't limited.



fielder was held out in a boot. he got treatment.



early shot hitters: burks, mack, epps



epps remained consistent. the others not so much



had a scimmage the other day



---cooley to walk on austin, who is contributing in practice. 2nd most athletic cat on the team.