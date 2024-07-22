summer practice notes: 7.22

okay, like an hour and a half. fast paced. mentally demanding.
they are ratcheting up stuff.
following are notes;
shooting buddies warm up
sorber back in practice. wasn't limited.
fielder was held out in a boot. he got treatment.
early shot hitters: burks, mack, epps
epps remained consistent. the others not so much
had a scimmage the other day
You should be pushing these dues for minutes...but you are a nice guy
---cooley to walk on austin, who is contributing in practice. 2nd most athletic cat on the team.
