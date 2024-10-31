ADVERTISEMENT

fall practice notes day 23, 10.31.24

session was a teaching one, though there was some up and down

faced pace. guys are doing better

hoyas are definitely looking for early offense.

team shot well early

players

fielder - played really well. shot, rebounded, led running, talked, displayed effort and toughness. curve still upward for this guy
sorber - solid and active
peavey - old guy is the adult. slashed hard
epps - shot well. showed leadership
mack - looks like he belongs
mckenna - seemed to simplify things
caleb w - defended, passed
cwill - seemed at ease. strapped
julius - continues to show he can help when in shape
mulready - looked 100%. banged some j's. led
burks - was focused, defended and rebounded
 
