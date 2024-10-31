fall practice notes day 23, 10.31.24

session was a teaching one, though there was some up and down



faced pace. guys are doing better



hoyas are definitely looking for early offense.



team shot well early



players



fielder - played really well. shot, rebounded, led running, talked, displayed effort and toughness. curve still upward for this guy

sorber - solid and active

peavey - old guy is the adult. slashed hard

epps - shot well. showed leadership

mack - looks like he belongs

mckenna - seemed to simplify things

caleb w - defended, passed

cwill - seemed at ease. strapped

julius - continues to show he can help when in shape

mulready - looked 100%. banged some j's. led

burks - was focused, defended and rebounded